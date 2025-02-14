Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,765,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 168,903 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange makes up approximately 1.4% of Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned approximately 0.48% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $412,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 127,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,441,000 after buying an additional 16,130 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 836.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 92.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 104,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,805,000 after acquiring an additional 50,354 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 9.0% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 92,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,872,000 after acquiring an additional 7,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,828 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $932,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 156,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,986,080. This trade represents a 3.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 10,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total value of $1,761,252.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,661,008.24. This represents a 32.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,358 shares of company stock worth $5,535,650 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of ICE stock opened at $168.81 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.34 and a twelve month high of $169.75. The company has a market capitalization of $96.93 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.37.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 12.95%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.80.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

