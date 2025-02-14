Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Senior Officer Benoit Morissette Sells 6,000 Shares

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Benoit Morissette sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$287.12, for a total transaction of C$1,722,738.00.

IFC stock opened at C$287.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$262.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$260.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$51.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57. Intact Financial Co. has a 1 year low of C$213.11 and a 1 year high of C$294.35.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$280.00 to C$290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price target on Intact Financial from C$281.00 to C$283.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$290.00 to C$302.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Desjardins increased their target price on Intact Financial from C$295.00 to C$315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Intact Financial from C$294.00 to C$296.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$292.90.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers insurance, such as personal auto which provides coverage from accidents, third party liability, and physical damage; personal property which provides protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damages, other damages, and personal liability; and commercial line and specialty line insurance which provides commercial auto, property, and liability coverages.

