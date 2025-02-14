Insider Selling: Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) CFO Sells $275,960.30 in Stock

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.39, for a total value of $275,960.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,299,384.19. The trade was a 1.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of TT stock opened at $361.25 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $270.50 and a 12 month high of $422.00. The firm has a market cap of $81.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $380.49 and a 200-day moving average of $378.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 12.94%. On average, equities analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.87%.

Several brokerages recently commented on TT. Melius cut Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $398.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Trane Technologies from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Trane Technologies from $408.00 to $404.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $415.25.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the third quarter worth $27,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1,314.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

