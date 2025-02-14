Insider Selling: Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) CEO Sells $500,550.00 in Stock

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Free Report) CEO Bobby Riley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.37, for a total transaction of $500,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,890,033.75. The trade was a 4.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Bobby Riley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 29th, Bobby Riley sold 1,310 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $46,072.70.

On Tuesday, November 26th, Bobby Riley sold 4,636 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $163,140.84.

Riley Exploration Permian Stock Up 1.5 %

REPX stock opened at $33.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.32. The company has a market capitalization of $727.10 million, a P/E ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.47. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.96 and a twelve month high of $37.55.

Riley Exploration Permian Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. Riley Exploration Permian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.95%.

Separately, Truist Financial increased their price target on Riley Exploration Permian from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Riley Exploration Permian

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REPX. Carlyle Group Inc. acquired a new position in Riley Exploration Permian in the fourth quarter worth about $315,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 34,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 5,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 11,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.91% of the company’s stock.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the Northwest Shelf and Yeso trend of the Permian Basin.

See Also

