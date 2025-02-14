Insider Selling: Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Director Sells $32,830.00 in Stock

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) Director Carol A. Schneeberger sold 1,000 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total value of $32,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,101.38. The trade was a 3.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Peoples Bancorp Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ PEBO opened at $32.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.78. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.74 and a 12-month high of $37.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.98.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 18.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peoples Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.34%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.50 price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.90.

Institutional Trading of Peoples Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEBO. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Peoples Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $250,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 503.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 13,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 8,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 322.2% in the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. 60.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

