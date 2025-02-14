Insider Selling: Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) EVP Sells $240,618.00 in Stock

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) EVP Myriam Curet sold 408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.75, for a total transaction of $240,618.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,181.75. This trade represents a 53.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

ISRG opened at $591.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.26, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $557.70 and a 200 day moving average of $517.49. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $364.17 and a fifty-two week high of $616.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuitive Surgical

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 19.1% during the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.1% during the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,257 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Sapient Capital LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% during the third quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 97,736 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at $3,445,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $522.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $674.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $640.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $535.00 to $561.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $613.10.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

