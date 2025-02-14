Insider Selling: CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Sells $7,329,585.60 in Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 17,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.13, for a total value of $7,329,585.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 780,592 shares in the company, valued at $334,194,852.96. This represents a 2.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $453.77 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $200.81 and a one year high of $454.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $111.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 889.76, a PEG ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $373.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $319.97.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 811.1% in the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 593.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC cut CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $347.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $395.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $372.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.00.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

