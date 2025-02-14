Insider Buying: Poseidon Nickel Limited (ASX:POS) Insider Acquires 2,481,390 Shares of Stock

Poseidon Nickel Limited (ASX:POS – Get Free Report) insider Peter Harold purchased 2,481,390 shares of Poseidon Nickel stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.00) per share, with a total value of A$12,406.95 ($7,852.50).
Poseidon Nickel Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $21.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.
About Poseidon Nickel
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Poseidon Nickel
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- NVIDIA’s Hidden AI Play: The Truth Behind Its WeRide Investment
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Up 50% in January, Twilio’s Pullback is the Time to Buy
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Watch These 3 Stocks—High Short Interest and Big Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Poseidon Nickel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poseidon Nickel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.