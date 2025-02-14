Insider Buying: Poseidon Nickel Limited (ASX:POS) Insider Acquires 2,481,390 Shares of Stock

Poseidon Nickel Limited (ASX:POS – Get Free Report) insider Peter Harold purchased 2,481,390 shares of Poseidon Nickel stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.00) per share, with a total value of A$12,406.95 ($7,852.50).

Poseidon Nickel Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $21.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

About Poseidon Nickel

Poseidon Nickel Limited engages in the exploration, mining, and production of mineral properties in Australia. The company primarily explores for nickel and gold deposits, as well as other minerals. It holds interests in the Windarra, Black Swan, and Lake Johnston nickel projects located in Western Australia.

