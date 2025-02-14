Insider Buying: Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT) Major Shareholder Acquires $1,200,000.00 in Stock

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Marlio Charles Mosseri acquired 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,884,121 shares in the company, valued at $14,420,605. This represents a 9.08 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Marlio Charles Mosseri also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 13th, Marlio Charles Mosseri purchased 17,000 shares of Nuvectis Pharma stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.70 per share, for a total transaction of $79,900.00.
Shares of NVCT opened at $6.95 on Friday. Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.44 and a fifty-two week high of $12.10. The firm has a market cap of $134.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.34.
Nuvectis Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of precision medicines for the treatment of serious unmet medical needs in oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NXP800, a novel small molecule that is in Phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant, ARID1a-mutated ovarian carcinoma.
