Insider Buying: Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT) Major Shareholder Acquires $1,200,000.00 in Stock

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Marlio Charles Mosseri acquired 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,884,121 shares in the company, valued at $14,420,605. This represents a 9.08 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Marlio Charles Mosseri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 13th, Marlio Charles Mosseri purchased 17,000 shares of Nuvectis Pharma stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.70 per share, for a total transaction of $79,900.00.

Nuvectis Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of NVCT opened at $6.95 on Friday. Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.44 and a fifty-two week high of $12.10. The firm has a market cap of $134.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.34.

Institutional Trading of Nuvectis Pharma

About Nuvectis Pharma

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of Nuvectis Pharma by 104.4% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA now owns 355,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after buying an additional 181,831 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nuvectis Pharma by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 26,489 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in Nuvectis Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Forbes J M & Co. LLP lifted its position in Nuvectis Pharma by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 10,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Nuvectis Pharma by 191.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 124,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 81,757 shares during the period. 96.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of precision medicines for the treatment of serious unmet medical needs in oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NXP800, a novel small molecule that is in Phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant, ARID1a-mutated ovarian carcinoma.

