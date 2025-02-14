Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:IDEC) Shares Bought by DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:IDEC – Free Report) by 106.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. owned 1.12% of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – December worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – December by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Lantz Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Cypress Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter worth $323,000.

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – December Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IDEC opened at $27.93 on Friday. Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – December has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $28.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.31.

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – December Profile

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF December (IDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

