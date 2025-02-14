Innovative Industrial Properties Report Retirement of Two Directors

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. recently disclosed in a Form 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that two of its directors will be retiring. David Stecher and Mary Curran both informed the company that they will not stand for re-election when their terms expire at the company’s 2025 annual meeting of shareholders.

The departure of Mr. Stecher and Ms. Curran was noted as a voluntary decision and not a result of any disagreement with the company on operational matters or practices. Paul Smithers, the President and Chief Executive Officer of Innovative Industrial Properties, expressed gratitude on behalf of the board and management team for the service rendered by the retiring directors.

Innovative Industrial Properties, a real estate investment trust focused on the regulated cannabis industry, is known for providing real estate capital solutions to experienced cannabis operators. The company, listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols IIPR for Common Stock and IIPR-PA for Series A Preferred Stock, operates from its principal executive offices in Park City, Utah.

The company’s Chief Financial Officer, David Smith, duly signed the report in accordance with the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 on February 11, 2025. Innovative Industrial Properties has been a prominent player in the real estate aspect of the rapidly growing cannabis industry, providing tailored real estate solutions to various operators in compliance with regulatory requirements.

The retirement of directors, albeit a routine part of corporate governance, marks a change in the composition of the board for Innovative Industrial Properties. The company continues to focus on its strategic objectives and remains committed to providing specialized real estate solutions to the cannabis industry.

In closing, this development signifies a transition within the leadership structure of Innovative Industrial Properties, reflecting the natural evolution of corporate governance within the dynamic cannabis industry landscape.

