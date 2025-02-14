Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $105.92.

Several research firms recently commented on IR. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $109.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ingersoll Rand Trading Up 1.3 %

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter valued at $864,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,691,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,867,000 after acquiring an additional 271,381 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 9.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 90,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,916,000 after acquiring an additional 7,784 shares during the last quarter. GDS Wealth Management increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 6.4% in the third quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 167,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,417,000 after purchasing an additional 10,081 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 101,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,987,000 after purchasing an additional 22,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IR stock opened at $92.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.29 and a 200-day moving average of $95.29. The stock has a market cap of $37.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.43. Ingersoll Rand has a 52-week low of $83.72 and a 52-week high of $106.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 11.72%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.90%.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

Further Reading

