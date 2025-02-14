Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 2,496 Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lowered its stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,496 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Brighthouse Financial worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 989.5% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Brighthouse Financial by 29.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 30.2% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. 81.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BHF shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.75.

In related news, EVP Myles Lambert sold 8,400 shares of Brighthouse Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $434,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,727,141.90. The trade was a 20.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Rosenthal sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $610,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,041,982. This trade represents a 13.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BHF opened at $58.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.10. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $64.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.40.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $5.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $1.32. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 23.54% and a negative net margin of 24.40%. Equities research analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 18.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders’ needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

