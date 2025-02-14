Ingalls & Snyder LLC Raises Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VICI. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in VICI Properties by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in VICI Properties by 512.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in VICI Properties by 340.0% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 97.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VICI Properties Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $30.45 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.08 and a 52-week high of $34.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.69 and a 200-day moving average of $31.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.4325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 64.07%.

VICI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wedbush cut shares of VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.22.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

