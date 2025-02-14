Ingalls & Snyder LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC cut its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,345 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, CEO Robert A. Iger sold 372,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.57, for a total value of $42,667,242.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,980,695.19. This represents a 62.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $917,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,870.70. This trade represents a 15.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 385,412 shares of company stock worth $44,153,263. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $109.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $83.91 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.67. The company has a market cap of $198.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.42.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Walt Disney’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is 32.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on DIS. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.85.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DIS

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.