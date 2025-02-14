Ingalls & Snyder LLC Lowers Holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 362,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,922,000 after purchasing an additional 11,191 shares during the last quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 140,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,118,000 after purchasing an additional 9,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Longview Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 95,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF stock opened at $53.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.30. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a one year low of $48.54 and a one year high of $60.63.

About SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.