Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lessened its stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,492 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 5.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,781 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Allison Transmission in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Allison Transmission by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 4,642 shares during the period. Vista Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the third quarter worth $625,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the third quarter worth $249,000. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALSN. Citigroup lowered their target price on Allison Transmission from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Allison Transmission from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.75.

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

Shares of ALSN stock opened at $101.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.25 and a 200-day moving average of $103.64. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.61 and a 52 week high of $122.53.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.11. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 51.13%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Allison Transmission

In other Allison Transmission news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.40, for a total transaction of $216,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,928. The trade was a 23.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 1,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total transaction of $207,207.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,303,856.58. The trade was a 1.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,639 shares of company stock valued at $2,448,077 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

