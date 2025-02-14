Ingalls & Snyder LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $268,000. Retirement Guys Formula LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $574,000. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 14,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 5,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 26,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $426.77 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $321.29 and a one year high of $428.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $418.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $395.28. The firm has a market cap of $147.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.