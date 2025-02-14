Informatica (NYSE:INFA) Downgraded to “Sector Perform” Rating by Royal Bank of Canada

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Friday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $19.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $35.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 24.47% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on INFA. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of Informatica in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Informatica in a report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down from $34.00) on shares of Informatica in a research report on Friday. UBS Group increased their target price on Informatica from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Informatica in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.17.

Get Informatica alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Informatica

Informatica Trading Down 3.6 %

INFA opened at $25.16 on Friday. Informatica has a one year low of $22.08 and a one year high of $39.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.79, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.17). Informatica had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 5.29%. Analysts predict that Informatica will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Informatica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 30th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Mark Pellowski sold 10,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $271,547.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 138,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,747,187.62. This trade represents a 6.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 10,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $290,354.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 353,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,569,694.90. This trade represents a 2.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Informatica

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Informatica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Informatica in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Informatica by 3,288.0% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Informatica in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Informatica in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

About Informatica

(Get Free Report)

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Informatica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informatica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.