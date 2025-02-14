Independence Realty Trust’s (IRT) “Market Outperform” Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $22.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.86.

Shares of IRT stock opened at $20.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.11, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.78 and its 200 day moving average is $20.06. Independence Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $14.35 and a 52-week high of $22.26.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.24. Independence Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. Analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 193.94%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRT. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 295.9% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 627.5% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

