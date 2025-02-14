Incannex Healthcare (NASDAQ:IXHL) Announces Earnings Results

Incannex Healthcare (NASDAQ:IXHL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.
Incannex Healthcare Stock Down 1.5 %
NASDAQ:IXHL traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.77. 37,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,808. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.92. Incannex Healthcare has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $8.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 7.44.
About Incannex Healthcare
