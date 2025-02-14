Incannex Healthcare (NASDAQ:IXHL) Announces Earnings Results

Incannex Healthcare (NASDAQ:IXHL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Incannex Healthcare Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:IXHL traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.77. 37,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,808. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.92. Incannex Healthcare has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $8.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 7.44.

About Incannex Healthcare

Incannex Healthcare Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical development company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medicinal cannabinoid and psychedelic pharmaceutical products and therapies. It develops products for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnoea (OSA), traumatic brain injury (TBI) and concussion, lung inflammation (ARDS, COPD, asthma, bronchitis), rheumatoid arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, anxiety disorders, addiction disorders, pain, and other indications.

