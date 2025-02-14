IMS Capital Management Trims Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

IMS Capital Management lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 5.6% of IMS Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $12,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Peterson Wealth Services bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 14,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

IWF stock opened at $415.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $408.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $385.83. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $315.24 and a 12-month high of $419.53.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

