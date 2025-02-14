IMS Capital Management Has $1.30 Million Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

IMS Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSTFree Report) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,437 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eastern Bank raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $49,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.47 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.20 and a fifty-two week high of $50.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.52.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

