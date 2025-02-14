Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) Insider Alan Johnson Buys 1,397 Shares

Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB – Get Free Report) insider Alan Johnson purchased 1,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,862 ($35.97) per share, for a total transaction of £39,982.14 ($50,247.76).

Imperial Brands Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of IMB opened at GBX 2,808.50 ($35.30) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.91. Imperial Brands PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 1,662 ($20.89) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,897 ($36.41). The firm has a market capitalization of £23.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,630.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,377.18.

Get Imperial Brands alerts:

Imperial Brands (LON:IMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported GBX 297 ($3.73) earnings per share for the quarter. Imperial Brands had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 11.44%. As a group, research analysts predict that Imperial Brands PLC will post 246.5723613 earnings per share for the current year.

Imperial Brands Increases Dividend

Imperial Brands Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a GBX 54.26 ($0.68) dividend. This is a positive change from Imperial Brands’s previous dividend of $22.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a yield of 2.43%. Imperial Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.80%.

(Get Free Report)

We are Imperial Brands, a global consumer-focused organisation and the fourth largest international tobacco company.

We’re driven by our purpose: to forge a path to a healthier future for moments of relaxation and pleasure. The world’s one billion adult smokers are seeking new and potentially less harmful products and we are committed to meeting their diverse and evolving needs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.