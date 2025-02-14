IDEX Price Tops $0.0403 on Major Exchanges (IDEX)

IDEX (IDEX) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 14th. One IDEX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0403 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. IDEX has a market cap of $37.20 million and approximately $14.37 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, IDEX has traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About IDEX

IDEX launched on January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 922,614,391 tokens. IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex. The Reddit community for IDEX is https://reddit.com/r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IDEX’s official website is idex.io. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IDEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is a cryptocurrency token linked to the IDEX decentralized exchange. It’s an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, used for governance and operations on the exchange. Token holders can vote on decisions, get a share of trading fees, and pay transaction fees. IDEX combines the speed of centralized exchanges with the security of decentralized ones, using a hybrid architecture that leverages off-chain and on-chain processes. It was created by Alex Wearn and Philip Wearn of Aurora Labs S.A.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

