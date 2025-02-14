Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.63.

HUN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Huntsman from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Huntsman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Get Huntsman alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Huntsman

Huntsman Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntsman

Huntsman stock opened at $16.95 on Friday. Huntsman has a fifty-two week low of $15.67 and a fifty-two week high of $27.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.57 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Huntsman by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Huntsman in the 2nd quarter valued at $464,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 43.2% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 45,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 390.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 49,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 39,145 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Huntsman

(Get Free Report

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.