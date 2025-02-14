HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBCW) Short Interest Update

HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBCW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,700 shares, an increase of 750.0% from the January 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 156,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
HUB Cyber Security Price Performance
Shares of HUBCW traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.03. 91,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,874. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02. HUB Cyber Security has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.06.
HUB Cyber Security Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than HUB Cyber Security
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- NVIDIA’s Hidden AI Play: The Truth Behind Its WeRide Investment
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Up 50% in January, Twilio’s Pullback Is the Time to Buy
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Watch These 3 Stocks—High Short Interest and Big Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for HUB Cyber Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUB Cyber Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.