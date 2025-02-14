HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBCW) Short Interest Update

HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBCW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,700 shares, an increase of 750.0% from the January 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 156,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

HUB Cyber Security Price Performance

Shares of HUBCW traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.03. 91,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,874. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02. HUB Cyber Security has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.06.

HUB Cyber Security Company Profile

Read More

HUB Security offers cyber security solutions in Israel and internationally. The company provides secure compute platform, metaverse security, quantum secured cloud workspace, quantum cure ransomware technology, and healthcare and AI security solutions; RAM Commander, a software tool for reliability prediction and analysis, reliability block diagram, Markov chains analysis, maintainability prediction, spares optimization, FMEA/FMECA, testability, fault tree analysis, event tree analysis, and safety assessment; D.STORM, a SaaS DDoS simulation platform; and safety assessment suite.

