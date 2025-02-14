Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.130-3.210 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.9 billion-$8.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.1 billion. Howmet Aerospace also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.750-0.770 EPS.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Down 0.1 %

HWM opened at $127.97 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace has a 12 month low of $62.38 and a 12 month high of $129.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $51.99 billion, a PE ratio of 48.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.59 and a 200 day moving average of $107.60.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 24.50%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This is a boost from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.21%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HWM shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $113.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.71.

View Our Latest Research Report on HWM

About Howmet Aerospace

(Get Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.