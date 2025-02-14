Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Announces $1.13 Quarterly Dividend

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 14th,RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 1.13 per share by the conglomerate on Friday, March 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%.

Honeywell International has increased its dividend by an average of 5.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Honeywell International has a dividend payout ratio of 39.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Honeywell International to earn $11.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $203.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 966,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,924,247. Honeywell International has a fifty-two week low of $189.75 and a fifty-two week high of $242.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.05.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. Equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total transaction of $6,004,902.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,644,066.20. This represents a 40.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $236.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price objective (up from $215.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $268.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Baird R W cut shares of Honeywell International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.71.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

