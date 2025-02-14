HIVE Digital Technologies’ (HIVE) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $8.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Roth Capital raised HIVE Digital Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on HIVE Digital Technologies from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on HIVE Digital Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.08.

HIVE Digital Technologies Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ HIVE opened at $2.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. HIVE Digital Technologies has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $5.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.49 million, a PE ratio of -20.43 and a beta of 3.46.

HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. HIVE Digital Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.04% and a negative return on equity of 10.78%. As a group, analysts predict that HIVE Digital Technologies will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HIVE Digital Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Lifeworks Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HIVE Digital Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies by 48.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 325,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 106,103 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in the third quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.42% of the company’s stock.

HIVE Digital Technologies Company Profile

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

