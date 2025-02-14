Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC Invests $369,000 in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 402 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Collier Financial purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Barrett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 43 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $1,076.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $478.02 billion, a PE ratio of 63.23, a PEG ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $966.02 and its 200 day moving average is $919.48. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $697.27 and a 52 week high of $1,078.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.25%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,075.00 price target (up from $980.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $940.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,005.00 to $1,095.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,000.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,021.93.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

