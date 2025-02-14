Henderson European Trust (LON:HET) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Henderson European Trust plc (LON:HET – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 192.25 ($2.42) and last traded at GBX 191.55 ($2.41), with a volume of 122956 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 191 ($2.40).

Henderson European Trust Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 178.98. The stock has a market capitalization of £635.20 million, a PE ratio of 563.39 and a beta of 0.87.

Henderson European Trust (LON:HET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The company reported GBX 4.43 ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Henderson European Trust had a net margin of 95.15% and a return on equity of 17.54%.

Henderson European Trust Announces Dividend

Henderson European Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a GBX 1.30 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.73%. Henderson European Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,764.71%.

Henderson European Focus Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Continental Europe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

