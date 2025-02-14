Hemostemix (CVE:HEM) Trading Down 22.9% – Should You Sell?

Hemostemix Inc. (CVE:HEM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 22.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.19. 504,239 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 530,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -55.07, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.96 million, a P/E ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 0.20.
Hemostemix Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes blood-derived stem cell therapies for medical conditions in Canada. Its lead product is ACP-01, an autologous cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of vascular diseases, such as cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial disease, angina pectoris, and ischemia.
