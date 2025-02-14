Hemington Wealth Management Purchases 339 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Hemington Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 300.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $3,878,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 176.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 71,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,739,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 50,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,486,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Family Offices LLP increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period.

EFG stock opened at $104.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.92 and a 200 day moving average of $101.99. The company has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

