Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.04), Zacks reports. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 2.95%. Healthcare Services Group updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

Healthcare Services Group Stock Performance

HCSG traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,856. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.60 and its 200-day moving average is $11.24. Healthcare Services Group has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $13.00. The firm has a market cap of $825.98 million, a PE ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 0.56.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HCSG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Services Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.80.

About Healthcare Services Group

(Get Free Report)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.