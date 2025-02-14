HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $95.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 118.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on RARE. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.43.

Shares of RARE stock opened at $43.52 on Friday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $37.02 and a 12 month high of $60.37. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.59.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by ($0.07). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 106.93% and a negative return on equity of 187.12%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 11,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $495,231.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,183,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,229,686.55. This represents a 0.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RARE. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 259.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth $56,000. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

