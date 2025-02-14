HC Wainwright Issues Positive Forecast for Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Stock Price

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by HC Wainwright from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on REPL. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Replimune Group from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Replimune Group from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

Shares of REPL stock opened at $14.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.11, a current ratio of 10.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.67. Replimune Group has a 52 week low of $4.92 and a 52 week high of $17.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $977.72 million, a PE ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.30.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.09). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Replimune Group will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Konstantinos Xynos sold 7,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total transaction of $78,111.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,885 shares in the company, valued at $1,184,560.30. This trade represents a 6.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sushil Patel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total transaction of $124,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,509,013.88. This represents a 4.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Replimune Group by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 484,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after purchasing an additional 52,498 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Replimune Group by 17.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,428,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,657,000 after buying an additional 217,308 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 165.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 158,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 98,791 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 145.8% during the third quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 82,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 48,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 102.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,340,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,181 shares during the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

