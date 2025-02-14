Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 187 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 4.4% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the third quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on STZ shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $261.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $298.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William T. Giles purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $186.39 per share, with a total value of $186,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,688.57. The trade was a 215.98 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 660 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.00, for a total transaction of $159,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,736,884 shares in the company, valued at $418,589,044. This trade represents a 0.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 1.4 %

STZ opened at $163.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $204.40 and a 200-day moving average of $229.45. The company has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.75. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.46 and a fifty-two week high of $274.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.08). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.60%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.