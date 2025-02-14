Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 1,204 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,582 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 90.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 45,500 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after buying an additional 21,636 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,580 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 794.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 70,616 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 62,719 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter worth $1,307,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of eBay by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,151,026 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $573,220,000 after purchasing an additional 335,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at eBay

In other news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $355,556.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 531,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,575,066.07. This represents a 1.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 5,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total transaction of $334,184.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,141,040.40. This represents a 7.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,149 shares of company stock valued at $1,746,065. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EBAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised eBay from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of eBay from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.92.

eBay Trading Up 1.9 %

eBay stock opened at $69.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.06 and a 200-day moving average of $62.68. The company has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.35. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $40.83 and a one year high of $71.52.

About eBay

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

