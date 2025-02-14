Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $2.43 Million Stock Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $2,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 107.9% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Crown Castle in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CCI opened at $89.98 on Friday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.20 and a 52 week high of $120.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.05. The firm has a market cap of $39.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Crown Castle from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Crown Castle from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Crown Castle from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays raised shares of Crown Castle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $117.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $116.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.75.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

