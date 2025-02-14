Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $2.43 Million Stock Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $2,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 107.9% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Crown Castle in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Crown Castle Trading Up 0.3 %
NYSE:CCI opened at $89.98 on Friday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.20 and a 52 week high of $120.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.05. The firm has a market cap of $39.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Report on Crown Castle
Crown Castle Profile
Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Crown Castle
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Upstart’s Uptrend Is Just Getting Started: Its Time to Load Up
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Archer Aviation Lands BlackRock Investment—What’s Next for ACHR?
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Buffett Buys More Occidental Petroleum—Sticking to His Playbook
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.