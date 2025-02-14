Hartford Investment Management Co. Decreases Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,437 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,749 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,474,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,179,319,000 after buying an additional 7,439,909 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,719,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $348,672,000 after buying an additional 3,410,597 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,318,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $298,682,000 after buying an additional 2,363,988 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,708,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $921,778,000 after buying an additional 1,522,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,402,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,721,000 after buying an additional 1,199,012 shares during the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $16.61 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $18.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.07.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HBAN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $16.25 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Sandler O’Neill restated a “buy” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.06.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

