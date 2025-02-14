Hartford Investment Management Co. Cuts Holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Cencora were worth $2,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Cencora in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its holdings in Cencora by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Cencora in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cencora in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cencora by 366.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cencora Stock Performance

COR opened at $244.64 on Friday. Cencora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.77 and a twelve month high of $262.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40. The stock has a market cap of $47.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $238.70 and its 200-day moving average is $237.21.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.23. Cencora had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 328.62%. On average, analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COR. Mizuho began coverage on Cencora in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Cencora from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Cencora from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cencora from $289.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cencora from $287.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cencora news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,678 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.72, for a total value of $383,792.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,649,648.88. The trade was a 7.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 21,509 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.16, for a total transaction of $5,208,619.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 306,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,283,064.32. This trade represents a 6.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,187 shares of company stock worth $17,790,912. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cencora

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

