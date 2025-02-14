Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03, Zacks reports. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 5.24% and a positive return on equity of 44.72%. Hanesbrands updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.510-0.550 EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.020-0.020 EPS.

Hanesbrands Trading Down 3.4 %

HBI traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.04. 2,963,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,920,674. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.50, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.49. Hanesbrands has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $9.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 1.63.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HBI. UBS Group raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.90.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.