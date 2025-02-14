Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.89.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Halozyme Therapeutics

Insider Buying and Selling at Halozyme Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Halozyme Therapeutics

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total transaction of $281,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,173,799.30. This trade represents a 11.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $57,000. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $58.61 on Friday. Halozyme Therapeutics has a one year low of $34.70 and a one year high of $65.53. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 9.15 and a current ratio of 10.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.45.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.