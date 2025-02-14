GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at Barclays

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on GXO Logistics from $63.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Loop Capital lowered shares of GXO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on GXO Logistics from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.92.

GXO Logistics Trading Down 14.8 %

NYSE GXO opened at $36.44 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.60. GXO Logistics has a 12 month low of $34.51 and a 12 month high of $63.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 0.97%. As a group, research analysts predict that GXO Logistics will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GXO. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 601.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 72,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after buying an additional 62,375 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 16,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 26,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

