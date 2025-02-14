Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Stock Holdings Lowered by Buckhead Capital Management LLC

Buckhead Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,367 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,965 shares during the period. Guidewire Software comprises approximately 1.9% of Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $5,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 21.1% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 3.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 537.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Guidewire Software news, President John P. Mullen sold 7,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.06, for a total transaction of $1,225,644.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 182,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,149,341.76. The trade was a 3.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.06, for a total value of $258,129.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,993,291.68. This represents a 3.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,506 shares of company stock valued at $6,789,679 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on GWRE. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, December 6th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Guidewire Software from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Guidewire Software from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.50.

View Our Latest Report on GWRE

Guidewire Software Stock Up 0.5 %

GWRE stock opened at $216.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 601.83, a PEG ratio of 56.59 and a beta of 1.25. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.00 and a 1 year high of $219.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.46.

About Guidewire Software

(Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.