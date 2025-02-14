Guardian Asset Advisors LLC Sells 122 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Guardian Asset Advisors LLC decreased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LMT. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on LMT. Truist Financial started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $579.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $565.00 to $515.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $570.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $535.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $555.60.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $434.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $480.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $534.28. The company has a market cap of $102.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.48. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $413.92 and a twelve month high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.47% and a net margin of 7.51%. On average, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.14 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.30%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

