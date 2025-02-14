Guardian Asset Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,720 Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Guardian Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,255,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,309,000 after buying an additional 3,984,419 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9,200.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,235,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,247 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 341.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,100,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,578,000 after acquiring an additional 850,753 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,200,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,123,000 after acquiring an additional 711,531 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,039,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,512,000 after purchasing an additional 554,982 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $77.32 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $75.72 and a 12-month high of $79.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.76.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2474 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

