Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $420.00 to $495.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Group 1 Automotive traded as high as $490.09 and last traded at $486.70, with a volume of 13055 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $484.08.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GPI. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $460.00 target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $420.00 to $442.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.33.

In other news, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.68, for a total value of $2,560,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 98,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,013,899.56. This represents a 5.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 119.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $437.06 and its 200-day moving average is $395.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $10.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.77 by $1.25. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 18.25%. Analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 40.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.12%.

Group 1 Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 9.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

