GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Announces Earnings Results

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01, Zacks reports. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 459.99% and a negative net margin of 55.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share.

GrafTech International Trading Up 7.4 %

Shares of EAF stock opened at $1.10 on Friday. GrafTech International has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $2.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.38.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Rory F. O’donnell bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.04 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,000. This represents a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on GrafTech International from $1.00 to $2.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on GrafTech International from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of GrafTech International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of GrafTech International in a report on Monday.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GrafTech International

About GrafTech International

(Get Free Report)

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.